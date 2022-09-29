Han Lay, Myanmar's beauty queen, who has been persecuted by the military junta ruling the country, is moving to live in Canada, where she will seek political asylum.

Lay became famous after speaking at an international beauty pageant condemning the situation in her country, and attacking the authorities' attitude towards women, while holding a sign that read: "Pray for Myanmar."

After the competition she received many threats to her life from the military junta. She decided not to return to her country and at the end of a diplomatic saga involving international organizations, boarded a flight to Canada.