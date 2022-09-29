US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, on Wednesday hosted Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata at the White House.

National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement the two “discussed the launch of the U.S.-Israel Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology that same day, a new vehicle announced by the President and Prime Minister Lapid in July in Israel to enhance technological collaboration to address pandemic preparedness and climate change, promote trustworthy artificial intelligence, and protect our technology ecosystems.”

“They consulted on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual concern, including the need to counter threats from Iran and its proxies. Additionally, they discussed the importance of concluding the maritime boundary negotiations between Israel and Lebanon as soon as possible. Sullivan stressed the need to take steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, and to continue to take steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security, and prosperity. Sullivan welcomed positive progress on expanded access for Palestinians at Allenby Bridge and 4G access in the West Bank and Gaza,” she added.