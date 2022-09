These are the start and end times of the Fast of Gedalia which is being observed on Wednesday.

Jerusalem

Fast begins - 5:18 a.m.

Fast ends - 6:50 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Fast begins - 5:20 a.m.

Fast ends - 6:48 p.m.

Haifa

Fast begins - 5:19 a.m.

Fast ends - 6:49 p.m.

Be'er Sheva

Fast begins - 5:20 a.m.

Fast ends - 6:50 p.m.

Eilat

Fast begins - 5:19 a.m.

Fast ends - 6:47 p.m.