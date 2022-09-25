Iran on Sunday filed indictments against 14 individuals for involvement in the 2020 elimination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, PressTV reported.

Tehran’s chief prosecutor, Ali Salehi, said the charges brought against the individuals include “corruption on earth,” “participation in intelligence and espionage cooperation for the benefit of the Zionist regime,” “collusion with the aim of disrupting the security of the country,” and “acting against the country’s national security.”

