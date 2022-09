US President Joe Biden sent a Rosh Hashana blessing to the Jews of the world: "With the piercing sound of the shofar and the sweetness of apples dipped in honey, the Jewish New Year ushers in a sacred time of reflection, repentance, and renewal. Jill and I offer our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel, and around the world. May your prayers be heard and your faith revitalized—and may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. Shana Tovah."

