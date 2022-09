A week after Gadi Eisenkot's controversial visit to the Neve Shmuel yeshiva in Efrat, the students organized a demonstration of support for the Religious Zionist party.

Binyamin Shmila, a student of the yeshiva and the organizer of the demonstration said, "We, the students of the Neve Shmuel yeshiva, say here to Gadi Eisenkot: Oslo was a disaster, the disengagement was a disaster, we will never allow you to establish a Palestinian state. Even in Neve Shmuel, everyone is with Religious Zionism!"