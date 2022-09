MK Matan Kahana (National Unity) commented on footage in which Likud activist Rami Ben Yehuda is seen hitting a protester.

"Netanyahu is personally responsible for the cultivation of these rotten fruits. This violent man demonstrated outside my house. I dare not repeat the things he shouted through the megaphone in front of my family members and neighbors. With God's help, the National Unity party will stop the divisiveness and division on November 1."