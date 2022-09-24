Meretz leader Zehava Galon commented on the attack on the protesters this evening at the Hemed interchange, "Thugs acting on Netanyahu's orders beat protesters week after week. This time we are talking about paid activists on behalf of the Likud."

"Israel is under a violent attack by the Bibi-Kahane alliance. Meretz came out tonight to support the protesters on the bridges, and we will continue to fight for democracy week after week. We will fight in the squares and bridges, networks and intersections - and we will win at the ballot box!"