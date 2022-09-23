Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Friday commented on Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s support for the two-state solution during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Speaking to Al Arabiya TV, Prince Faisal said that Lapid’s statement on the matter is “positive” if it is translated into actions.

