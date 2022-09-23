Minister Gideon Sa'ar participated in the cultural festival on Friday in Rosh Ha'Ain and referred to the possibility of forming a government based on the Joint List.

"There is no possibility of relying on the Joint List. It is extremist, anti-Israeli, and a government cannot rely on such a party. There will not be a government that relies on the joint list. Anyone who does not understand what the Joint List wants to do for the State of Israel and its nature as a Jewish and democratic state does not understand its fundamental rationale. There are things that are not to be played with."