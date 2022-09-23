Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked commented on the appointment of retired judge Eliakim Rubinstein as chairman of the committee for senior appointments, in place of retired judge Mani Mazuz who was disqualified by the High Court.

Shaked said: "If Lapid and Gideon Sa'ar had listened to me from the beginning, the farce of appointing Mazuz would have been avoided. I wish success to Judge Eliakim Rubinstein who will temporarily serve as the chairman of the committee for the appointment of senior officials for the approval of the Chief of Staf."f