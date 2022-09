Minister of the Interior, Ayelet Shaked, blasted PM Lapid for his support for a two-state solution.

"Yair Lapid speaks only for himself when he supports a Palestinian state. This is just a election stunt. We will never allow the creation of a Palestinian terror state in the heart of the Land of Israel. Such a state would be a hotbed of extremism, terror and regional instability," she wrote on her social media account.