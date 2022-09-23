In an interview with Israel Hayom, Religious Zionism party chairman, Bezalel Smotrich called on Ayelet Shaked to withdraw her Knesset candidacy.

"I have no emotions and no anger towards her. I have great disappointment and sharp disagreements. I criticized her matter-of-factly. Unfortunately, in every interview she incites against me and defames me with lies. Someone who's talking about unity is constantly inciting against me. There is no way she passes the electoral threshold. She says she understands that what is right for the State of Israel is a right-wing government, so she must step down," he was quoted as saying.