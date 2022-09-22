Zvi Elimelech Sharbaf, Secretary General of the Nahala Movement, responded to Prime Minister Yair Lapid's speech at the UN General Assembly in which he expressed support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"In the face of Lapid's folding, it becomes clear the urgent need to establish a right-wing government that will establish a wide-ranging plan for the establishment of new communities, repeal the Disengagement Law, rebuild Ganim, Kadim, Homesh and Sa-Nur, abolish all restrictions on the young settlement, establish an exemplary community in Evyatar and completely remove any idea of concessions from the national agenda. Lapid's speech at the UN General Assembly must be erased from the national discourse," he said.