Public Security Minister Omer Barlev spoke with police officer D. who killed the terrorist who carried out the attack on Route 443 near Modi'in Thursday night.

"I spoke a few minutes ago with D., a veteran police officer in the Border Police who shot and neutralized the terrorist at the Shilot intersection. D. was off duty, on his way home, and acted with determination, initiative and courage and saved human lives," said Barlev. "Once again It has been proven that Israel Police officers are a buffer between the terrorists and the citizens of Israel. They deserve our full thanks and appreciation for this. We will continue to fight the terrorists and their dispatchers with strength. I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."