Meretz chairwoman MK Zehava Galon was pleased by Prime Minister Yair Lapid's speech at the UN endorsing the Two State Solution.

"A historic speech by Prime Minister Lapid - finally the vision of peace on the agenda. Meretz will stand to Lapid's left to turn it from a vision into a reality. To put an end to the cycle of bloodshed, to end control over millions of Palestinians, and to years of pain and bereavement on both sides. May it be a year of peace."