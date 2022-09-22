Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to Prime Minister Lapid's speech at the UN: "The meaning of Lapid's speech at the UN is a return to the cursed days of Oslo. Loud words that are pleasant to the ear that hide a shameful surrender to terrorism and strive to divide the country, give away territories and expel thousands of Jews from their homes."

"Lapid and Gantz returned the Palestinian Authority to the center of the discourse and the international stage, instilled hope in the sails of Palestinian nationalism, and the citizens of Israel are already feeling the results in the form of waves of terrorism and a dangerous escalation in Judea and Samaria.

Smotrich also said: ''These are critical elections for the State of Israel. If the national camp does not wake up - history will repeat itself and we will find ourselves again with exploding buses and terrorism throughout the country. It must not be allowed to happen.''