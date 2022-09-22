Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded to the Prime Minister's speech at the UN: "Yair Lapid runs the State of Israel solely according to the needs of his and his party's election campaign. The State of Israel needs a leader and not a campaigner in the guise of a prime minister."

"The spotlight that Lapid turned on the Palestinian issue instead of the Iranian threat proves that Lapid is only concerned with his election campaign and not with promoting the interests of the State of Israel," said Danon.