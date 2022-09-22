Prime Minister Yair Lapid says at the end of his address to the UN: "The Jewish people have learnt the lessons of the past. Our security is guaranteed by our military might, our economic ingenuity, our democratic resilience."

"Israel seeks peace with our neighbors. All our neighbors. We are not going anywhere.

"The Middle East is our home. We are here to stay. Forever.

"And we call upon every Muslim country — from Saudi Arabia to Indonesia — to recognize that, and to come talk to us. Our hand is outstretched for peace."