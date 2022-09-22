Prime Minister Yair Lapid tells the Palestinian Arabs at the UN: "Stop firing rockets and missiles at our children."

Put down your weapons, there will be no restrictions. Put down your weapons, bring home our children who are being held in captivity – Hadar and Oron, may their memory be a blessing; Avera and Hisham, who are still alive – and we will build your economy together. We can build your future together, both in Gaza and in the West Bank."

"Put down your weapons and prove that Hamas and Islamic Jihad are not going to take over the Palestinian state you want to create.

"Put down your weapons, and there will be peace."