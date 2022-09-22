Prime Minister Yair Lapid tells the UN: "Today, the world is choosing the easy option. It chooses not to believe the worst, despite all the evidence to the contrary. Israel does not have this privilege.

"This time we are not standing empty-handed against those who want to destroy us. The Jews today have a state.

"We have an army. We have great friendships, first and foremost with the United States. We have capabilities and we are not afraid to use them.

"We will do whatever it takes: Iran will not get a nuclear weapon. We will not stand by while there are those who try to kill us. Not again. Never Again."