Prime Minister Yair Lapid chastised the world's lack of response to Iran's threats to destroy Israel.

"There is only one member-state in the UN that openly states its wish to destroy another member-state. Iran has declared time and time again that it is interested in the "total destruction" of the State of Israel.

"And this building is silent.

"What are you afraid of? Has there ever been a time in human history where silence stopped violence?

"The country that wants to destroy us, is also the country that founded the largest terrorist organization in the world, Hezbollah.

"Iran funds Hamas and Islamic Jihad and is behind mass terrorist attacks from Bulgaria to Buenos Aires. It is a murderous dictatorship that is making every effort to get a nuclear weapon."