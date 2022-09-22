Prime Minister Yair Lapid says at the UN: They even hate their own people. Young Iranians are suffering and struggling from the shackles of Iran’s regime, and the world is silent."

"They cry for help on social media. They pay for their desire to live a life of freedom — with their lives.

"Iran’s regime hates Jews, hates women, hates gay people, hates the West. They hate and kill Muslims who think differently, like Salman Rushdie and Mahsa Amini. Their hate is a way of life.

"It is a way to preserve their oppressive rule."