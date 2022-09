Prime Minister Yair Lapid tells UN members: "The anti-Israel movement has been spreading these lies for years. In the media, on college campuses and on social media. The question is not why they do it, but why are you willing to listen."

"Why are you listening to people who have invested billions of dollars in distorting the truth?

"Why do you side with Islamic extremists who hang gay people from cranes, oppress women, and fire rockets at civilians from kindergartens and hospitals?"