Prime Minister Yair Lapid says in his address to the UN General Assembly that Israel's success is due to the fact that "we decided not to be a victim. We chose not to dwell on the pain of the past. But rather to focus on the hope of the future. We chose to invest our energies into building a nation, into building a happy society, optimistic and creative."

"We didn’t only reach the Promised Land, we are building the Promised Land."