Residents of Beit El celebrated the connection of the first house in the settlement to fiber optic cables.

Beit El Mayor Shay Alon said: "We are happy about the cooperation with Ramon Internet that led to the improvement of the infrastructure in Beit El. We are constantly working to make sure that the residents receive the best service in all areas and there is no doubt that these days fiber optics are becoming a necessity in the daily use of the residents The first house has already been connected and is enjoying itself, and we are sure that other residents will also join in the success."