Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy met Thursday morning with the leader of the opposition from the British Labor Party, Keir Starmer, in London.

At the beginning of their meeting, Speaker of the Knesset Levy expressed his participation in the grief of the British people for the death of Queen Elizabeth II on his behalf and on behalf of the people of Israel.

During their meeting, the Speaker of the Knesset thanked MP Starmer for the changes he has made to Labor's approach in relation to the issue of antisemitism and the State of Israel. The two agreed that anti-Zionism that denies the right of the Jewish people to their own state is antisemitism.