Boaz Bismuth, former head editor of the Israel Hayom daily and current candidate for the Likud, lambasted PM Lapid for supporting a 2-state solution.

"Netanyahu is dismissing the idea of a sovereign Palestinian state because this would have devastating consequences: a state led by Hamas and Jihad with institutionalized terrorist enterprises, thousands of precision missiles directed at Israeli territory, weapons supply by air (from Iran) Iranian presence at our doorstep. Now everyone knows - Lapid is dangerous for Israel's security," he wrote on his Twitter account.