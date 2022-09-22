Finance Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, attacked Prime Minister Yair Lapid ahead of his expected speech at the United Nations.

"Against the backdrop of the wave of Palestinian terrorism and Mahmoud Abbas' scandalous [Holocaust denying] statements in Berlin, all talk of establishing a Palestinian state is tantamount to surrendering to terrorism. Statements of this kind from the Israeli leadership help Abbas and the Palestinian security mechanisms avoid their responsibility of fighting terror," he was quoted as saying.