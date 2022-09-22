Head of the Jordan Valley Council, David Elhiani strongly attacked Prime Minister Yair Lapid's planned statement of support for a two-state solution in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"The use of the term 'Palestinian state' should be removed from the agenda. It's not realistic, it's simply guaranteeing something that cannot come to fruition. It's time to start [referring to it as] the state of Palestine-Jordan. If the Palestinians want a state, they have it in Jordan," Elhaini said in an interview with 103FM Radio.