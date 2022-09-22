MK Nir Orbach commented on Wednesday evening on Prime Minister Yair Lapid's intention to express consent to the establishment of a Palestinian state in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"A Prime Minister in a transitional period without a coalition majority changes a yearslong policy. I remind you that you are leading a government that pledged to deal only with issues on which there is a consensus," said Orbach.

"Elections are not a reason to stop being a gentleman and keeping your word. And that's even before we talked about the stupidity that underlies the idea of two states," he added.