Givat Shmuel Mayor and Jewish Home party candidate for the Knesset, Yossi Brodny reacts to Prime Minister Yair Lapid's intention to express approval for the establishment of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly.

"Lapid is a weak prime minister who weakens the State of Israel. This is another election spin to wink at the members of his next government who will be from Hadash, Balad and Tal. In a month and a half, a government more worthy of Israel will be established," Brodny said.