Likud reacts to Prime Minister Yair Lapid's intention to express his consent to the establishment of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly.

"After Lapid established the first Israeli-Palestinian coalition, now he wants to establish a Palestinian state on the border of Kfar Saba and Netanya and hand over homeland territories to our enemies."

"For years, Netanyahu managed to remove the Palestinian issue from the world agenda, and Lapid brought Abu Mazen back to the front of the stage in less than a year," Likud said.