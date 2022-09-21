The chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, reacts to Prime Minister Yair Lapid's intention to declare his consent to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"In the midst of an intifada that is unfolding before our eyes under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority, Lapid chooses, as is his custom, to continue awarding prizes to terrorism - and now he pulls out of storage the delusional idea of ​​establishing a Palestinian terrorist state in the heart of our country."

"Lapid, along with his failed Defense Minister Gantz, are endangering Israel's security. They must be replaced as soon as possible," said Ben Gvir.