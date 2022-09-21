MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) attacks Prime Minister Yair Lapid's intention to speak in favor of establishing a Palestinian state in his upcoming speech at the UN General Assembly.

"It is now clear to everyone that the "change" government is a cover for a government of bureaucrats by remote control. After many years of working to uproot the two-state discourse, a lax and irresponsible government arrives and simply hands the Palestinians the future of the State of Israel on a silver platter," said Edelstein.