The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Gantz, criticizes Prime Minister Lapid, who intends to declare in his speech at the United Nations that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"Yair Lapid recycles extreme leftist ideas that exploded in our faces," Gantz said. "Establishing a terrorist state in the heart of the country is a twisted idea of ​​the extreme left. These initiatives have blown up in our faces time after time and cost us blood and fire."

"Instead of strengthening the State of Israel and its moral standing in the eyes of the world, Yair Lapid intends to degrade our position and instill hope and illusion in the eyes of the Arabs that the vision of removing us from all parts of the Land of Israel is achievable. Yair Lapid, you have no mandate to do this. Certainly not on the eve of elections and in a transitional government after the coalition crashed," Gantz added.