Chairman of Meretz Zehava Galon reacts to the statements of sources close to Prime Minister Yair Lapid according to which he will call for the establishment of a Palestinian state in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Lapid. Millions of Israelis and Palestinians are waiting for new political prospects that will put an end to the cycle of bloodshed. I call on the Prime Minister - go one more step forward, and meet with Abu Mazen at the UN Assembly," Galon said.