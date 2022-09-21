Police suspect that the terrorist Musa Sarsur who murdered Shulamit Rachel Ovadia (84) in Holon yesterday traveled to Tel Aviv by bus after the attack - and later ended his life on Bar Kochba Street near Dizengoff Center in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Sarsur was detained for questioning twice during the last two weeks by police in Holon, on suspicion that he was in pre-'67 Israel illegally.

In both cases he was released after it was determined that Sarsur had entered Israel under a valid work permit and had no previous terror-related police record.