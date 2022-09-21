Police spokesman, Shlomi Sagi, who was at the scene of the attack in Holon alongside commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that, "in the last two weeks the terrorist was questioned twice by police officers. The area from which he came raised suspicions."

"Nothing was found on him - he did not carry a knife, had a work permit and there were no charges against him, so the police let him go."

"According to the way the murder was carried out, I would define the terrorist as a 'lone wolf', but this is only the beginning of the investigation," he said in an interview with Galei Tzahal.