The US on Tuesday announced $64 million in aid for UNRWA, the United Nations agency dedicated to “Palestinian refugees”.

"The United States is proud to announce nearly $64M for UNRWA providing health care, and emergency relief to hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Palestinian children and families, bringing total support in 2022 to nearly $344M. We call on other donors to contribute," the State Department's Population, Refugees, and Migration Bureau said in a statement quoted by Haaretz.