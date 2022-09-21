Prime Minister Yair Lapid met on Tuesday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as part of his visit to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid stated that he expects the Secretary General to act to correct the discriminatory attitude against Israel in the UN, and in particular to stop the operation of the COI. The Prime Minister and the Secretary General discussed the fight against antisemitism and the ways in which it is possible to act to reduce the phenomenon.

As well, Prime Minister Lapid stressed the need for Western countries to fight terrorism.