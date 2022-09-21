The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, responded to the terrorist attack in Holon.

"We warned that Benny Gantz's failed performance would cost us in blood, and this evening we are informed of a shocking attack in which vile terrorists murdered an 84-year-old woman in an attack in Holon."

"Instead of striking the enemy and defeating the terrorist organizations, including the Palestinian Authority, Gantz is busy promoting the delusions of the left and promoting a security policy that has led us to attacks on a daily basis. Gantz is dangerous to Israel and is unfit to function as Minister of Defense," said Ben Gvir.