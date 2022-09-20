Prime Minister Yair Lapid received an update on the attack in Holon and on the efforts to capture the terrorist from his military secretary, Major General Avi Gil, during his visit to New York.

Lapid responded to the attack and said, "Terrorism is the embodiment of pure evil. This is a shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist who murdered an elderly woman who could not fight him."

"The security forces are currently working to find the terrorist, and I trust them to get their hands on him. We will take a tough hand against terrorism, catch the perpetrator and his senders. I send my deepest condolences to the family of the victim and strengthen them in their difficult time," Lapid said.