Michaeli at Bleich High School: "Ben Gvir is taking advantage of you"

The chairman of the Labor Party, Minister Merav Michaeli, said in her speech this morning at the election event at Bleich High School in Ramat Gan: "I know Itamar Ben Gvir from the days when he wouldn't dress up as a teddy bear, I don't care."

"From the days when he would say out loud that gays and lesbians have no place here, from the days when he would say out loud that everything should be closed on Shabbat and women cannot have the same rights as men. He is taking advantage of you and the fact that you are passionate young men and women."