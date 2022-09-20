The chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, was invited to a meeting this coming Friday where he will speak to the residents of Kibbutz Gavim in the Negev. This is a kibbutz whose population is secular, and it was the kibbutz itself that invited MK Ben Gvir.

But now, extreme leftist organizations are trying to prevent the arrival of Ben Gvir, who said in response: "Shutting mouths has always been and continues to be the property of the extreme left. This is a kibbutz of wonderful residents who in the last elections voted mostly for leftist parties but want to hear what I have to say - and I also want to hear them, because all of Israel are brothers. Those who are trying to stir up a fight and resort to boycotts are the extreme left organizations, which are an illusory minority."

Ben Gvir added: "Despite the extreme and delusional minority, I will arrive at the kibbutz and the meeting will take place. I will not be silenced."