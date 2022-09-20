The Jewish Home party reacted to the words of MK Ram Ben Barak of Yesh Atid who attacked Religious Zionism, saying that the party is "dangerous and undemocratic" and that female TV presenters will wear head coverings.

The Jewish Home party issued a statement saying, "The Lapid and Gantz camps have become 'home' for religious hatred. The religious have nothing to look for there. Since yesterday, Gantz does not dare to condemn the senior member of his bloc who dared to humiliate and give advice to religious women."