This morning, the Central District Magistrate's Court convicted Effi Nave, former chairman of the Bar Association, for fraudulently receiving something after he was accused of leaving and entering Israel illegally, together with his current partner.

In 2018, Nave was questioned following the suspicion that his female friend did not go through passport control at Ben Gurion Airport upon her entry into Israel, allegedly so that she would not be registered. Nave claimed at the time that the reason for this was fear of private investigator surveillance of his departures abroad hired by wife at the time.