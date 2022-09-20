For the first time, Likud Chairman, MK Benjamin Netanyahu, will attend an Likud election rally in Bnei Brak.

The election rally will be held on Thursday evening this week, and, according to the organizers' estimates, participation is expected to number many thousands. The security forces are preparing for the arrival of huge number of attendees, and the option of closing the entire area to traffic during the rally is being examined.

Yaakov Vider, Likud chairman in Bnei Brak and a member of the city council says that "in the last elections, tens of thousands of Bnei Brak residents stayed at home. This time we will not give up on anyone - we will bring them to the ballot box one by one, and with God's help we will win."