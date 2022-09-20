An 18-year-old Palestinian man driving at the Hizma checkpoint in northern Jerusalem aroused the suspicion of police officers.

After the driver of the vehicle noticed the policemen, he made a U-turn and tried to escape the scene until he hit vegetation at the side of the road and was apprehended by the policemen. From inspection of the vehicle, it became clear to the police that the vehicle was stolen from a neighborhood in the north of the city.

The suspect who was arrested, a resident of Beitonia had no residence permit and was transferred for questioning.