Today will be partly cloudy. Until noon, drizzle to light local rain is possible in the north and center of the country. The temperatures will remain unchanged, and will be slightly lower than usual for the season, especially in the mountains and in the interior of the country.

Tonight there may be drizzle to light local rain.in the north of the country and on the coastal plain.

Tomorrow there will be a slight drop in temperatures, mainly in the mountains and in the interior of the country, and they will be lower than usual for the season. Until noon, drizzle to light local rain still possible in the north and center of the country.